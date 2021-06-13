Live events coming up in Wright
(WRIGHT, WY) Wright is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wright:
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY
FMCA’s 103rd International Convention & RV Expo promises to attract RV owners, manufacturers, RV dealers, suppliers of various products, component manufacturers, as well as campgrounds, resorts...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 701 Larch St, Gillette, WY 82716
This 16-hour training program is designed to take the complex topic of a radiological accident response.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY
Up in Arms Gun Show will feature products like new & used guns, custom & factory knives, military & war relics, home defence items, home security, and much more.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY
It's Wild Wednesday! School-age kids are invited to join us for some WILD hands-on activities at 2:30pm.