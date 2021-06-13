Cancel
Doyle, CA

Live events on the horizon in Doyle

Doyle Post
Doyle Post
 8 days ago

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Doyle:

The Sam Chase

Clio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Find friends to enjoy The Sam Chase at Unknown venue with

Camping Trip to Tahoe Nat'l Forest-Sardine Lake Area Campground

Calpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Gold Lake Hwy, Calpine, CA

990 Sardine Lake Rd., Sierra City 96125 Looking for a great get-away this summer and fun in the High Sierra (5000'). Then join me at beautiful Sardine Lake. Located in the heart of California’s...

Pints for Pups

Blairsden, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 67007 CA-70, Blairsden, CA

The Brewing Lair in Blairsden, CA has been a supporter of High Sierra Animal Rescue for many years. We are so excited to announce that Pints for Pups will be happening in person this year! Every...

The 2021 Summer Lost Sierra Convergence

Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 81247 CA-70, Beckwourth, CA

At SFOA, WE FARM FUN and it all comes together at The Lost Sierra Convergence. This is our signature destination event and it features the Sierra Valley Basecamp. What is the Basecamp? It is a...

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change

Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent,  and beyond.

ABOUT

With Doyle Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Doyle, CAPosted by
Doyle Post

Doyle events calendar

1. Summer Camp - Week 2; 2. Pints for Pups; 3. 6th Annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Fest July 23-25 2021 Camp/Race/Ride; 4. Northern Nevada Tournament of Champions; 5. Sneaky Creatures | Music in the Meadow;