Events on the Naalehu calendar
(NAALEHU, HI) Live events are coming to Naalehu.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Naalehu area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Hello lovely siSTARs! We are formally inviting you to join in our one day women's Divine Sight Plant Medicine Journey in Hawaii with our church Temple of the Sacred Heart. ***This is held one the...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:45 PM
Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI
Calling all students ages 6-11! As of May 24, Session 2 of Summer Art Camp is filled. Session 1 still has openings. Session 1: Mon-FRI June 7-12 8:30 - 1:45pm Session 2: Mon-FRI June 14-18 8:30 ...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI
The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI
Time for Wine, is a way to bring people together at our favorite local winery as well as encourage physical movement with the idea of benefiting our favorite local non profit, Hawaii Wildlife...