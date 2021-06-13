Events on the Naalehu calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Custom, single level, this home has a welcoming open concept layout, with generous sized rooms through out. The kitchen has Solid surface counter tops, quality cabinetry, stainless double oven and gas cook top, pantry & lots & lots of space for all. Breakfast bar is the ultimate in convenience, it will keep the gang close by.... room for your dinning room table as well. Kitchen is open to family/living room with large sliding glass doors to the covered patio and private back yard.<br>Den/library or office is right off the main hub of living area, along with an extra washroom for visitors, spacious laundry room with storage, counter tops and utility sink. Down the hall you will find bedroom 1 & 2 with large tiled bathroom. Master bedroom is separated and located on the other side of the living room, large and welcoming with huge bathroom & walk in closet. Access to the back lanai as well. <br>Over sized two car garage with loads of storage.<br>A must see!<br>DISCOVERY HARBOUR is a covenant-controlled community with public utilities, paved roads, street lights, a neighborhood watch program, its own volunteer fire department, community center with organized activities . Dues are currently $150 per year.<br>There is a Golf Course membership available ( for a Fee) at The Club at Discovery Harbour, this is NOT part of the annual HOA Dues. Membership is voluntary and offers social memberships, pickle ball etc as well as affordable golf memberships. Golf course is privately owned and is restricted to paid members.<br>Come and see what South Point has to offer! Fabulous weather, clear blue skies, green sand and black sand beaches. There is a covered front porch lanai.<br>Main living room - Kitchen with island, dining area and sitting room is OPEN with vaulted high ceilings that lead out to a covered deck with views of the Golf course and down to the Ocean. <br>Kitchen island and bathrooms Quartz, flooring, engineered vinyl that is ez care. Range, Microwave Refrigerator and Dishwasher included.<br>Discovery Harbour is a welcoming community the southernmost golf course in the whole of the USA! There is an Association and the HOA mandatory fee is currently $100 aa year, but has been voted to increase it to $150 soon (subject to change)<br>Their is county electric, roads, and water! (great water) and a volunteer Fire station and a Community Association building where the used to be.. and will be again.. lots of activities and get to getters for all. 
Short drive to South Point, where the fishing is reputably the best in Hawaii. the Green Sands Beach.. the Black Sand beach at Punaluu where the giant seat turtles bask in the sun and lay their eggs. This 2 bed/2 bath unit includes king beds in each bedroom plus a sleeper sofa in the living room. There are two spacious lanais (up and down) with partial ocean views. Furnishings are Hawaiian tropical style and the unit includes ceiling fans, existing window coverings, newer flooring, remodeled kitchen, linens, kitchenware and much more! The unit has it's own washer and dryer in the unit as well.<br>Common areas have landscaped grounds, a bbq area, pool and spa. The condo complex is adjacent to the Sea Mountain Golf Course and a short walk to Punalu'u Black Sand Beach where the green sea turtles bask in the sun on the black sand.<br>This unit is currently has a Short Term Vacation Rental Permit (STVR) which is transferable and is in a Rental Pool with owner using it part of the year and renting it out during the time they are not using it. Association Dues Cover.....Exterior Building Maintenance, Common Areas including pool, hot tub, bbq and the lovely maintained grounds, onsite Resident Manager, TV, Cable & Internet, Water, Garbage, Insurance and more.... Beautifully wooded lot with a circular driveway - large Ohia trees, Fruit trees, dragon fruit, Hibiscus, Oleander, aloha vera and many other species. <br>Maile, a rare Hawaiian vine used in fragrant lies is also on the property<br>Originally planted as a miniature botanical garden 25 years ago and many of the species and flowers remain in this very pretty garden setting.<br>Main home was built in 1995 and is permitted and finaled with an open living area.. kitchen and a deck at the back .. <br>At the front of the house is a separate Utility/storage shed.. built and recognized by the Building department as that.. a shed.. but it has been converted into a Studio/apartment with a bathroom.. living room and a great addition for guests - extra family - not being used for a rental at this time <br>One half of the roof was recently replaced and the other half, 10 years ago. <br>Excellent tenant has been living in main house for 14 years and has always paid on time, never late, even during COVID. Tenant requires 45 hours notice or may consider staying if theme and property are purchased for an investment. 72 hours notice for showings please - may be a little less.. tenant would like to stay here if possible and new owner wants rental income - from main house and fix up the Ohana and have second income.