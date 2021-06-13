Cancel
Martin, SD

Martin calendar: What's coming up

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 8 days ago

(MARTIN, SD) Live events are coming to Martin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Martin:

Weekend Meditation Retreat All Nations Gathering Center — Hollow Bones Zen

Kyle, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 20019 BIA Rd #4, Kyle, SD

Led by FuGen Tom Pitner Roshi and Koto Washi Dallas Chief Eagle Join FuGen and Dallas Chief Eagle for a weekend Spirit-guided, silent Zen Retreat including Hollow Bones meditation and spirit...

The Agee Family

Batesland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 19347 US-18, Batesland, SD

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Woodworking Workshop

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Youth age 10+ will understand the basics of woodworking and build a flower box. Fee $20

Adult Sew Fun Clinic

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Adult sewers will be learning the fundamentals and skills needed to create and design beautiful projects! Message Marie at mnelson82@unl.edu or 308-327-2312. June 16 - Intro, Snack Bags June 30 ...

Martin News Beat

Martin News Beat

Martin, SD
ABOUT

With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

