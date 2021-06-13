Lake Toxaway calendar: What's coming up

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Toxaway:

Archery/ Tomahawk Throwing Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Enjoy a short hike through the Earthshine Lodge 76-acre property and learn the basics of shooting and throwing. Our instructor(s) will show you the basics, give you some pointers, and maintain a...

Wilderness Skills Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Ever wonder what to do if you’re lost in the wild? Join one of our experienced instructors for a fun and adventurous jaunt through the wilderness where you’ll learn to build a debris shelter...

How to Build the Ultimate Campfire & S’more Making Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Learn all sorts of cool ways to make awesome and safe campfires, then try your new favorite technique as you build your own fire with your family or friends. Of course, the best way to test your...

Blacksmithing and Brews Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Ever wanted to try your hand at blacksmithing? Here’s your chance to experience the basics of shaping hot steel with a hammer and anvil in our unforgettable Blacksmithing and Brews workshop...

Friends of Gorges Annual Meeting Sapphire, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 976 Grassy Ridge Rd, Sapphire, NC

Our mission is exclusively nonprofit, charitable, educational and environmental. FOG may ask for donations for the Park, which the park staff, as governmental employees, cannot do. Funds raised...