Winthrop events coming soon

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winthrop:

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Monthly “Final Weekend” Retreats Join us the final weekend of each month in-person or via YouTube livestream for two days of meditation and teachings. Led in-person by Venerable Nisabho, a monk...

Help sustain Live Theater! Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 03:50 PM

Address: 101 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Please help us keep live theater thriving when we are able to open again. Your donation will help us with operating costs while we are unable to earn ticket income, and it will support programs...

Native Storytelling at the Pavilion – Archie Marchand Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

The Saturdays After The Market series continues with an afternoon of storytelling from Colville Tribal elder and local author Archie Marchand. Saturday August 28th at noon Arnie is the author […]



Methow Valley Farmers Market Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 1120 WA-20, Winthrop, WA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 10 - October 30, 2021Satuardays, 9am - 12pm Location: Parking lot of the Community Center, 201 South Highway 20

Friday Night Knit Club @ Fiber Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 Glover St N, Twisp, WA

Every week, come on out to Fiber in Twisp and enjoy an evening of camaraderie as you work on your latest project. This is an ongoing weekly free event. For information, call 509-997-1420 or email...