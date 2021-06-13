Damariscotta events coming up

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

Jeep Run For Resources Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 525 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Jeep Run For Resources at Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main St, Damariscotta, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 09:00 am

Ribbon Cutting For N.C. Hunt's New Design Center, Living Spaces by N.C. Hunt Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 273 US-1, Damariscotta, ME

Let's gather and congratulate N.C. Hunt on their beautiful new design center, Living Spaces by N.C. Hunt.

Coastal Classic Show Series Hunter/Jumper Show (2 of 4) Nobleboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 237 W Neck Rd, Nobleboro, ME

Please join us for the second of four shows in our series! Horse/rider combinations must compete in at least 3 shows in the same division to qualify for year end points. Check out the class list...