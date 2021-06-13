Damariscotta events coming up

Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9V4z_0aT3dW7T00

Jeep Run For Resources

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 525 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Jeep Run For Resources at Central Lincoln County YMCA, 525 Main St, Damariscotta, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wx01X_0aT3dW7T00

Ribbon Cutting For N.C. Hunt's New Design Center, Living Spaces by N.C. Hunt

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 273 US-1, Damariscotta, ME

Let's gather and congratulate N.C. Hunt on their beautiful new design center, Living Spaces by N.C. Hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjE9H_0aT3dW7T00

Coastal Classic Show Series Hunter/Jumper Show (2 of 4)

Nobleboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 237 W Neck Rd, Nobleboro, ME

Please join us for the second of four shows in our series! Horse/rider combinations must compete in at least 3 shows in the same division to qualify for year end points. Check out the class list...

ABOUT

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

