Live events Bagdad — what’s coming up

(BAGDAD, AZ) Bagdad is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bagdad:

Get Real Men's Expo Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1519 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

Men's Expo Returns and Features Christian Archaeologist Dr. Bob Cornuke

Digger’s Dirt Party: Gold Mining Dig at – Duisenburg, CA Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 15650 Stanton Rd, Congress, AZ

Want some Gold? Come participate in a Gold Mining Common Dig where all participants will get some real gold straight out of the ground . About This Event Welcome home to the peaceful Southern...

Modern Dimension + Modern Blonde— Prescott, AZ Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1454 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

a demo on both my signature looks. adding dimension back into blondies & the blonding maintenance for those that have the dimension!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!