Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bagdad, AZ

Live events Bagdad — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bagdad Digest
Bagdad Digest
 8 days ago

(BAGDAD, AZ) Bagdad is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bagdad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l4fv_0aT3dUM100

Get Real Men's Expo

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1519 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

Men's Expo Returns and Features Christian Archaeologist Dr. Bob Cornuke

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NVUt_0aT3dUM100

Digger’s Dirt Party: Gold Mining Dig at – Duisenburg, CA

Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 15650 Stanton Rd, Congress, AZ

Want some Gold? Come participate in a Gold Mining Common Dig where all participants will get some real gold straight out of the ground . About This Event Welcome home to the peaceful Southern...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExqEm_0aT3dUM100

Modern Dimension + Modern Blonde— Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1454 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

a demo on both my signature looks. adding dimension back into blondies & the blonding maintenance for those that have the dimension!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wVqV_0aT3dUM100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
Bagdad Digest

Bagdad Digest

Bagdad, AZ
5
Followers
54
Post
299
Views
ABOUT

With Bagdad Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Prescott, AZ
Government
Bagdad, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Bagdad, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Entertainment
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Christian#Sun Nov 11#Congress#Southern#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...