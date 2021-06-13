Cancel
Montague, MA

Montague calendar: Coming events

 8 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are coming to Montague.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

Old Deerfield, Fall Craft Fair

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 8 Memorial St, Deerfield, MA

Held on the lush and beautiful grounds surrounding Memorial Hall Museum. Delight in all of the smells, sounds and styles of fall! ~ woodworkings ~ jewelry ~ apparel ~ glass ~ pottery ~ furniture ...

Pet Mini Sessions

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

All proceeds benefit: One More Dog Rescue Pet Mini Sessions Include: ?10 Minute Photo Session (Family + Pet(s), Individuals w/Pet(s) and/or Pet(s) alone) ?Proof Gallery of approx. 25 Images ?3...

DEBI SPYRE - LIVE ON THE PATIO

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 81 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

2021 Live summertime music - Debi Spyre, guitarist and vocalist, performing live at Champney's Restaurant at the Deerfield Inn, Deerfield, MA from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, June 24...

CouchMusic.Live and Shea present: Grumpytime Club!

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA

Sun, Jun 13, 2021 6:00 PM - A virtual concert by Carrie Ferguson celebrating the release of her award-winning album! - Welcome to The Grumpytime Club! The Shea and CouchMusic.Live present a family fri

An Evening with Kathy Mattea

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

An Evening with Kathy Mattea at The Shea Theater - Turners Falls, MA

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

