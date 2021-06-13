Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Events on the Jeffersonville calendar

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 8 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCHO5_0aT3dRhq00

Fayette County's Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2770 OH-38, Washington Court House, OH

Fayette County's Toast to Summer‑a wine tasting event & art show with local food vendors, musicians featuring 12 Ohio Wineries offering tastings & wine for purchase! 50+Artisans & unique talents...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUOUa_0aT3dRhq00

Pet Parade

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 555 Glenn Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Attention Community: Bring your pets and say “Hello” to our residents and staff on June 25th! We will be hosting a Pet Parade and Contest! Our residents will be voting for the Most Exotic, Most...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKmZs_0aT3dRhq00

Annual LCpl Brett Wightman Memorial Ride

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1240 US-22, Washington Court House, OH

Please join the Legion Riders Post 25 for the Annual LCpl Brett Wightman memorial ride. The ride will start and end at the American Legion Post 25. Sign ups take place from 9am-noon. Kickstands up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wylq3_0aT3dRhq00

The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Eyeman Park Drive, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help us raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth of our community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRse6_0aT3dRhq00

Washington Court House Gun Show

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 213 Fairview Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Washington Court House Gun Show is a premier gun show in the region . This regional event is set to start on 16 October 2021, Saturday.

Learn More
Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
12
Followers
92
Post
506
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jeffersonville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Live Events#Local Food#Pets#Art Show#Washington Court House#Ohio Wineries#Artisans#Attention Community#The Legion Riders Post#Lcpl Brett Wightman#The American Legion Post#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related