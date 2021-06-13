Events on the Jeffersonville calendar

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

Fayette County's Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2770 OH-38, Washington Court House, OH

Fayette County's Toast to Summer‑a wine tasting event & art show with local food vendors, musicians featuring 12 Ohio Wineries offering tastings & wine for purchase! 50+Artisans & unique talents...

Pet Parade Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 555 Glenn Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Attention Community: Bring your pets and say “Hello” to our residents and staff on June 25th! We will be hosting a Pet Parade and Contest! Our residents will be voting for the Most Exotic, Most...

Annual LCpl Brett Wightman Memorial Ride Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1240 US-22, Washington Court House, OH

Please join the Legion Riders Post 25 for the Annual LCpl Brett Wightman memorial ride. The ride will start and end at the American Legion Post 25. Sign ups take place from 9am-noon. Kickstands up...

The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021 Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Eyeman Park Drive, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help us raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth of our community.

Washington Court House Gun Show Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 213 Fairview Ave, Washington Court House, OH

Washington Court House Gun Show is a premier gun show in the region . This regional event is set to start on 16 October 2021, Saturday.