Live events on the horizon in Cook

(COOK, MN) Cook is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cook area:

Happy Hour /w the goats! Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

This event has been so much fun we are making it a monthly event all summer! And this time we will have wings and things available for sale by our friends at Michelle’s Doghouse Grill! No, you're...

Elements Youth Group Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Carefree Living of Orr OPEN HOUSE!! Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4576 Lake St, Orr, MN

Join us June 27th from 1-3pm for food, fun, and entertainment! Tour our Assisted living facility and grab information on upcoming events. Appetizers Music Social Hour Tour Furnished Rooms Enter...

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

This years day camp theme is “how to be a good creature”. I believe to the bottom of my soul that when people know better, they do better. ❤️ Camp runs Monday Tuesday and Wednesday 9am to 3pm Cost...

A Writers' Gathering Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 S River St, Cook, MN

A Writers' Gathering is on Facebook. To connect with A Writers' Gathering, join Facebook today.