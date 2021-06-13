Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renovo, PA

Events on the Renovo calendar

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 8 days ago

(RENOVO, PA) Live events are lining up on the Renovo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Renovo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E01Pg_0aT3dPwO00

Cross Fork Snake Hunt

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Fire House Ln, Cross Fork, PA

The 49th annual snake hunt includes adult and kids challenges, a non-poisonous and exotic snake show, $5,000 ($20/ticket) and $10,000 prize ($100/ticket) raffles, a chicken barbecue, and more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScRO6_0aT3dPwO00

Brianna Blankenship @ Sinnemahoning Tavern

Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Very excited to make my debut in Sinnemahoning! Come on out! 🎉

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD3X2_0aT3dPwO00

Sproul 10K

North Bend, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 161 Sportsmen Ln, North Bend, PA

The 13th annual Sproul 10K, also known as the "Toughest 10K in PA". The Sproul 10K is part of the Rocksylvania Trail Series--10K Division. Sponsored by the PA Trail Dogs and part of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrNb7_0aT3dPwO00

Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival

Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 Huron Ave, Renovo, PA

9am daily. Featuring a three-day craft show with 100+ craft & food vendors Friday through Sunday, plus a gala parade through town and the crowning of the annual Flaming Foliage Festival Queen on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2ybz_0aT3dPwO00

Black Friday ATV Ride

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 9430, 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln, Cross Fork, PA

9am start for an ATV trail ride on township roads. Stop in at the Black Forest Snowmobile Club for lunch. An approximate six-hour, easy ride (valid driver’s license required). For Central...

Learn More
Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
15
Followers
80
Post
560
Views
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sproul, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Cross Fork, PA
City
North Bend, PA
City
Renovo, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Live Events#Atv#Stand Up Comedy#K Division#The Pa Trail Dogs#Sun Oct 10#Craft Food#Atv#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...