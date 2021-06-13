Events on the Renovo calendar

(RENOVO, PA) Live events are lining up on the Renovo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Renovo:

Cross Fork Snake Hunt Cross Fork, PA

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 Fire House Ln, Cross Fork, PA

The 49th annual snake hunt includes adult and kids challenges, a non-poisonous and exotic snake show, $5,000 ($20/ticket) and $10,000 prize ($100/ticket) raffles, a chicken barbecue, and more...

Brianna Blankenship @ Sinnemahoning Tavern Sinnamahoning, PA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Very excited to make my debut in Sinnemahoning! Come on out! 🎉

Sproul 10K North Bend, PA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 161 Sportsmen Ln, North Bend, PA

The 13th annual Sproul 10K, also known as the "Toughest 10K in PA". The Sproul 10K is part of the Rocksylvania Trail Series--10K Division. Sponsored by the PA Trail Dogs and part of the...

Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival Renovo, PA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 Huron Ave, Renovo, PA

9am daily. Featuring a three-day craft show with 100+ craft & food vendors Friday through Sunday, plus a gala parade through town and the crowning of the annual Flaming Foliage Festival Queen on...

Black Friday ATV Ride Cross Fork, PA

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 9430, 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln, Cross Fork, PA

9am start for an ATV trail ride on township roads. Stop in at the Black Forest Snowmobile Club for lunch. An approximate six-hour, easy ride (valid driver’s license required). For Central...