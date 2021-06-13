Live events on the horizon in Glendale

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

Seven Feathers Bites, Blues & Brews Festival Canyonville, OR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Saturday, June 26 ∙ Noon – 6:00PM FREE Outdoor Event! (in the North Parking Lot) Fine Craft Beer ∙ Food Trucks ∙ Live Music Ty Curtis Band ∙ 12:00PM & 4:00PM The Sunshine Blues Band ∙ 2:00PM...

Southern Oregon All Truck Show (Sunday) Canyonville, OR

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Buy Southern Oregon All Truck Show Tickets at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Sunday, July 25, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Live Music by Cody Joe Hodges Wolf Creek, OR

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 Old Stage Rd, Wolf Creek, OR

Coming camping and listen to the stylings of Country music artist Cody Joe Hodges. https://youtu.be/mTZE0CXbycE

Midget Wrestling Warriors Canyonville, OR

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

The Midget Wrestling Warriors return to Seven Feathers Casino Resort for more incredible off the top rope action this July!

ABATE Southern Oregon Summer / S.O.S Run Glendale, OR

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

First, here’s the information on the ABATE Southern Oregon Summer S.O.S Run. Next the location for ABATE Run is Martin Land and Cattle Company (7331 Azalea Glen Road, Glendale, OR 97442). And the...