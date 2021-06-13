Cancel
Glendale, OR

Live events on the horizon in Glendale

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 8 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

Seven Feathers Bites, Blues & Brews Festival

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Saturday, June 26 ∙ Noon – 6:00PM FREE Outdoor Event! (in the North Parking Lot) Fine Craft Beer ∙ Food Trucks ∙ Live Music Ty Curtis Band ∙ 12:00PM & 4:00PM The Sunshine Blues Band ∙ 2:00PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAUww_0aT3dOIt00

Southern Oregon All Truck Show (Sunday)

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Buy Southern Oregon All Truck Show Tickets at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Sunday, July 25, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoZ56_0aT3dOIt00

Live Music by Cody Joe Hodges

Wolf Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 Old Stage Rd, Wolf Creek, OR

Coming camping and listen to the stylings of Country music artist Cody Joe Hodges. https://youtu.be/mTZE0CXbycE

Midget Wrestling Warriors

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

The Midget Wrestling Warriors return to Seven Feathers Casino Resort for more incredible off the top rope action this July!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlXx5_0aT3dOIt00

ABATE Southern Oregon Summer / S.O.S Run

Glendale, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

First, here’s the information on the ABATE Southern Oregon Summer S.O.S Run. Next the location for ABATE Run is Martin Land and Cattle Company (7331 Azalea Glen Road, Glendale, OR 97442). And the...

