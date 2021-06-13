Mayville events calendar
(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 12 N Raymond St, Northwood, ND
Old Fashioned Christmas has a visit from Santa, a craft show and the lighting of the tree. First Saturday.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter, ND
Participants will learn about personalized learning and begin implementing conditions in their classrooms and schools which lead to a successful transformation.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 368 37th St NE, Northwood, ND
Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $50/person or $200 for a foursome. Registration is at 10 a.m. at the golf course. Cost includes 18 holes and a cart, refreshments on the course. Barbecues, chips...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 109 3rd St W #293, Halstad, MN
Join us for our 3rd Anniversary! All Aveda & Kitsch will be 20% off. We'll have a sidewalk sale with Clearance items from Absolute Style, Plunder & Aveda. Chair massages will be available & of...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
