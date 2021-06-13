Live events Britton — what’s coming up

(BRITTON, SD) Britton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Britton:

Quilting at Coteau des Prairies Lodge Havana, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 9953 141st Ave SE, Havana, ND

Treat yourself with a stay at the beautiful Coteau des Prairies Lodge. Do what you love – Quilt! – in the great room which features arguably the best prairie view and awe inspiring architecture in...

Oakes Irrigation Days Derby Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The Oakes Derby will be held on June 13th, 2021 one mile East of the stop light in Oakes. General admission is $10/adult and $5/ child ages 6-10. Ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at...

Uffda Day Rutland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Gay St, Rutland, ND

Get ready for the Annual Uffda Day. 5K run, parade, crafts, demonstrations, homemade lefse and more!

1865 Military Reenactment Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

The Fort has been taken over by soldiers from 1865!! Enjoy watching the soldiers do military drills, walk through the buildings and talk to different characters about what life is like living on a...

Galvanized in D.T. Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Event: Galvanized in D.T. Date: July 29- August 1st 2021 Location: Fort Sisseton, Lake city, SD Event Staff: Joe Beedle, Bill Hoskins (The Sheep Farm) Contact: Joe Beedle Website...