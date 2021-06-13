Coming soon: Mill City events

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

Press Play VBS — Foothills Church Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 975 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, OR

It's time to Press Play! Join Foothills for our FREE and IN PERSON summer experience for kids ages 4 to 12! It's happening July 12-16, 6:00PM-8:30PM, at Foothills. Have you ever wondered how God...

A Summer Together Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 975 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, OR

Foothills is continuing a summer-time tradition of combining our two Sunday services into one for a Summer Together. Starting on Father’s Day (June 20), we will have one service at 10AM. This will...

Marion County Commissioner's Breakfast Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 510 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, OR

This no-host breakfast gives you a chance to have a conversation with your Marion County commissioner. It is meant for community leaders to stay up to date on changes at the county and for the...

Rummage Sale (Keep the Theatre Running) Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

These are tough times and the theatre could use your help. Come and check out our rummage sale. We will have a variety of items for sale from the community and our very own theatre storage. Look...

LETS GO CAMPING AT JOHN NEAL MEMORIAL COUNTY PARK Lyons, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 900 N 13th St, Lyons, OR

I’m in Site 20. John Neal Memorial County Park is located in Linn County. “It is one of the hidden gems found in the Linn County Park system.” “There are mature trees, trails, and frequent...