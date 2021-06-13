Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mill City, OR

Coming soon: Mill City events

Posted by 
Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 7 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0g5A_0aT3dI0X00

Press Play VBS — Foothills Church

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 975 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, OR

It's time to Press Play! Join Foothills for our FREE and IN PERSON summer experience for kids ages 4 to 12! It's happening July 12-16, 6:00PM-8:30PM, at Foothills. Have you ever wondered how God...

Learn More

A Summer Together

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 975 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, OR

Foothills is continuing a summer-time tradition of combining our two Sunday services into one for a Summer Together. Starting on Father’s Day (June 20), we will have one service at 10AM. This will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2YgY_0aT3dI0X00

Marion County Commissioner's Breakfast

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 510 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, OR

This no-host breakfast gives you a chance to have a conversation with your Marion County commissioner. It is meant for community leaders to stay up to date on changes at the county and for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTThy_0aT3dI0X00

Rummage Sale (Keep the Theatre Running)

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

These are tough times and the theatre could use your help. Come and check out our rummage sale. We will have a variety of items for sale from the community and our very own theatre storage. Look...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3hz8_0aT3dI0X00

LETS GO CAMPING AT JOHN NEAL MEMORIAL COUNTY PARK

Lyons, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 900 N 13th St, Lyons, OR

I’m in Site 20. John Neal Memorial County Park is located in Linn County. “It is one of the hidden gems found in the Linn County Park system.” “There are mature trees, trails, and frequent...

Learn More
Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
9
Followers
82
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill City, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Stayton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Play#Foothills#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

Mill City-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Your chance to own this beautiful 21.28 acre parcel in lovely Stayton. Located close to Pioneer Park, wilderness trails
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

Mill City is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(MILL CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mill City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

Start immediately with these jobs in Mill City

These companies in Mill City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Remote; 2. Sales - Training Provided; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Outside Sales- Work from Home; 6. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 7. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 8. Insurance Agent - Remote; 9. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 10. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

House hunt Mill City: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this wonderful new flooring and 2 out buildings. New back porch. Bright kitchen, new lighting. new flooring. Large corner lot. Detached garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact SUZIE MILLER, JOHN L. SCOTT WSL at 503-399-0089</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 3 bedroom home on .52 acres. New roof and exterior paint. Large living room, separate dining area and laundry room. Large detached one car garage. Make this home your own with fresh paint and flooring. Currently used as residential but zoned commercial highway.<p><strong>For open house information, contact TONY LEE TROUT, SANDY LYNESS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC at 503-551-2645</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2lsbGFtZXR0ZSUyMFZhbGxleSUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1ZNTFNPUi03NzMzODQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Just out of Stayton. Recent renovations include paved driveway, 2 car garage converted into 2 large bedrooms, mini splits/AC installed with a head unit in nearly every room. Fully fenced and cross fenced. Gated Driveway. Property has 2 wells and 2 septic tanks. 36x24 outbuilding. Selling Agent related to sellers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHARLES ONEAL, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-814-9613</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2lsbGFtZXR0ZSUyMFZhbGxleSUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1ZNTFNPUi03NzY1MzglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home with full basement on 2.81 acres. New floors,heat pump,water heater,furnace and HVAC. Upgraded vinyl siding and tile roof. Beautiful views, serene & quiet on dead end street. 30x24 shop and RV pad with power and water. Landscaped with fruit trees, berries, green houses and a small pond. All this and so much more. See docs for a full list of amenities!Water pipe broke while owners were evacuated due to last year&apos;s fires. Kitchen/dining area are gutted/being completely remodeled!<p><strong>For open house information, contact COLLEEN BENSON, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL CITY at 503-798-4001</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>