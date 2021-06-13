Sundance calendar: Events coming up
(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sundance area:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
It's the Spirit of the American Cowboy chuckwagon supper and comedy music show starring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. Great family fun!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 116 S 3rd St, Sundance, WY
Find the obituary of Sean Amann (1969 - 2021) from Sundance, WY. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Join the fun in Pine Haven for the 3rd Annual Show & Shine at Waters Park. This great annual event features a classic car show. Sign ups begin at 9:00 am. There is a $10 entry fee. Judging and...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Come out on August 20 to the Hulett Rodeo Grounds for some great Rough Stock Rodeo events including: Barebacks, Saddle Bronc, Ranch Broncs & Bulls. Plus the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride. BBQ...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY
07/24 to 08/01 2021 - Crook County Fair meta Crook County Fairgrounds, Sundance , WY Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 5 Juried: no Prize Money: na