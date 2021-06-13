Sundance calendar: Events coming up

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Cowboy Supper and Comedy Music Show Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

It's the Spirit of the American Cowboy chuckwagon supper and comedy music show starring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. Great family fun!

Memorial service Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 116 S 3rd St, Sundance, WY

Find the obituary of Sean Amann (1969 - 2021) from Sundance, WY. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Annual Show and Shine Pine Haven, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Join the fun in Pine Haven for the 3rd Annual Show & Shine at Waters Park. This great annual event features a classic car show. Sign ups begin at 9:00 am. There is a $10 entry fee. Judging and...

Ride a Horse Feed a Cowboy Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come out on August 20 to the Hulett Rodeo Grounds for some great Rough Stock Rodeo events including: Barebacks, Saddle Bronc, Ranch Broncs & Bulls. Plus the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride. BBQ...

Crook County Fair Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Loop Rd, Sundance, WY

07/24 to 08/01 2021 - Crook County Fair meta Crook County Fairgrounds, Sundance , WY Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 5 Juried: no Prize Money: na