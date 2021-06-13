Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Preston events coming up

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 7 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3262Zk_0aT3dETd00

Confederate Railroad

Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN

Get your tickets to see Confederate Railroad at Beaver Bottoms Saloon on 10/2/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCfAr_0aT3dETd00

Fillmore County Fair

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 Fillmore St E, Preston, MN

Held annually in July at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston. 4-H & Open Class exhibits, carnival, rodeo, and demolition derby, bands, & other grandstand events.

Learn More

MOONSHINE BANDITS

Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN

The Moonshine Bandits LIVE IN CONCERT At The Beaver Bottoms Saloon!! GA: $25 ADV VIP: $50 ADV (Includes front of stage access, private bar, & chance to win meet & greets) TICKETS HERE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqMtu_0aT3dETd00

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk0Xq_0aT3dETd00

August 2021 Consignment Auction

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Timed Online Auction: Bidding starts to close at 10:00a.m. Central on Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Learn More
Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
6
Followers
88
Post
292
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Preston, MN
Government
City
Fountain, MN
City
Preston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Demolition Derby#Live Events#Rodeo#Carnival#Confederate Railroad#Sun Jul 07#Kansas St Nw#The Arthritis Foundation#Afep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Preston News Flash

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(PRESTON, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Preston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.