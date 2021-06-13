Preston events coming up
These events are coming up in the Preston area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN
Get your tickets to see Confederate Railroad at Beaver Bottoms Saloon on 10/2/2021
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 101 Fillmore St E, Preston, MN
Held annually in July at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston. 4-H & Open Class exhibits, carnival, rodeo, and demolition derby, bands, & other grandstand events.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN
The Moonshine Bandits LIVE IN CONCERT At The Beaver Bottoms Saloon!! GA: $25 ADV VIP: $50 ADV (Includes front of stage access, private bar, & chance to win meet & greets) TICKETS HERE...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM
Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN
The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Timed Online Auction: Bidding starts to close at 10:00a.m. Central on Thursday, August 19th, 2021