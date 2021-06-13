Preston events coming up

(PRESTON, MN) Preston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

Confederate Railroad Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN

Get your tickets to see Confederate Railroad at Beaver Bottoms Saloon on 10/2/2021

Fillmore County Fair Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 Fillmore St E, Preston, MN

Held annually in July at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston. 4-H & Open Class exhibits, carnival, rodeo, and demolition derby, bands, & other grandstand events.

MOONSHINE BANDITS Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN

The Moonshine Bandits LIVE IN CONCERT At The Beaver Bottoms Saloon!! GA: $25 ADV VIP: $50 ADV (Includes front of stage access, private bar, & chance to win meet & greets) TICKETS HERE...

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

August 2021 Consignment Auction Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Timed Online Auction: Bidding starts to close at 10:00a.m. Central on Thursday, August 19th, 2021