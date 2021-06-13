Cancel
Hancock, ME

Hancock events coming up

Posted by 
Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 7 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Live events are lining up on the Hancock calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hancock area:

Start the Morning Strong

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 21 Park St, Bar Harbor, ME

early morning workout, group exercise, healthy living, ymca exercise, workout

Home for Children Benefit Car Show

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is our annual car show for the South Carolina Home for Children. The Home for Children house over 25 children plus have a transition house for young ladies.

Salty Dog @ Private Party - August 14th!

Franklin, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

An energetic, Salty group of guys who can’t wait to bring a soulful, funky, and blues filled show to you! You’ll leave our show craving that next downbeat, that next vocal harmony, and that next...

Annual 4th of July Craft Fair

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 21 Park St, Bar Harbor, ME

The Island Arts Association’s Annual 4th of July Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, July 4, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the MDI YMCA, 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor. For more information, visit...

Learn More
Red Cloak Tours, Historic Tours of Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

TeleTours are private, live, guided walks done with your own personal storyteller via conference call on your phone. Interactive family friendly tours are held daily from 8 am to 8 pm in Bar...

Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

