Events on the Ipswich calendar
(IPSWICH, SD) Live events are coming to Ipswich.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ipswich:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 802 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD
On June 27th, 9AM to 1PM, we will resume holding a pancake feed on the 4th Sunday of each month. There will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and beverages for $6.00 per person. Come...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 225 3rd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD
Experience dance camps without the year long commitment! For beginning students, as well as those with previous experience. All camps include a daily class, valuable lessons about anatomy, health...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 207 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD
Join us for a night where all fans of Harry Potter join! Trivia will be happening while we paint, create, and talk all things featuring our favorite character: Harry, Hermione, Ronald, and...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1500 E Melgaard Rd, Aberdeen, SD
Hop aboard the Rocky Railway and discover that "Jesus Pulls Us Through" in this unforgettable trek into the Bible. Your kids ages Pre-K thru 5th Grade will meet a host of new friends and...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Address: Moulton St, Leola, SD
VBS June 21-24 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Contact Jackie Kessler by June 15 with your child(rens) names and ages. A free will offering will be taken each day. We will have lessons, games, snack and crafts...