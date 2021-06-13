Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, WY

Live events on the horizon in Saratoga

Posted by 
Saratoga Post
Saratoga Post
 7 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Saratoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTG6w_0aT3dAwj00

An Evening With Gema Pearl

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

This summer kick up the magic in music with six-time Grammy nominated vocalist, Gema Pearl. Hear her vocal prowess Saturday, August 21st at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, Wyoming...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN937_0aT3dAwj00

Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries

Encampment, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 514 Rankin Ave, Encampment, WY

Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries is on Facebook. To connect with Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuPIK_0aT3dAwj00

G-291 Joint Information System/Center Planning

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Hugus St, Rawlins, WY

Please bring you FEMA SID# and copies of your prerequisite certificates. Course Description Public information consists of the processes, p

Learn More

SH & CA Annual Dinner

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Honoring our founders. Round House talking with Dick Perue and Elva Evans and other founders of the Museum and the Saratoga Historical & Cultural Association. Dinner Catered by Firewater...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POacF_0aT3dAwj00

Second Annual Tablescaping Competition

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Daley St, Rawlins, WY

Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.

Learn More
Saratoga Post

Saratoga Post

Saratoga, WY
3
Followers
72
Post
330
Views
ABOUT

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Saratoga, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Museum#Creativity#Grammy#W Elm St#Round House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Saratoga, WYPosted by
Saratoga Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SARATOGA, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Saratoga, WYPosted by
Saratoga Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Saratoga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. Lumber Yard Associate; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,359 per week; 3. Lumber Yard Associate - Seasonal/Summer; 4. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!; 5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available;