Live events on the horizon in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, WY) Saratoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

An Evening With Gema Pearl Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

This summer kick up the magic in music with six-time Grammy nominated vocalist, Gema Pearl. Hear her vocal prowess Saturday, August 21st at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, Wyoming...

Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries Encampment, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 514 Rankin Ave, Encampment, WY

Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries is on Facebook. To connect with Care & Prevention Of Athletic Injuries, join Facebook today.

G-291 Joint Information System/Center Planning Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Hugus St, Rawlins, WY

Please bring you FEMA SID# and copies of your prerequisite certificates. Course Description Public information consists of the processes, p

SH & CA Annual Dinner Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Honoring our founders. Round House talking with Dick Perue and Elva Evans and other founders of the Museum and the Saratoga Historical & Cultural Association. Dinner Catered by Firewater...

Second Annual Tablescaping Competition Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Daley St, Rawlins, WY

Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.