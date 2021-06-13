Cancel
Events on the Niland calendar

 7 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Niland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Niland area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Diaper Distribution/ Distribucion de Pañales para Bebe

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA

Diaper Distribution Thursday, June 17, 4:00 p.m. Need to show any type of child's ID. No pre-registration. *For your safety, All events are drive-thru* Distribucion de Pañales para Bebe Jueves, 17...

SoCal Track Days

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

Beat the Heat Schedule. Download Best WordPress Themes Free DownloadDownload WordPress Themes FreeDownload Premium WordPress Themes FreeDownload Nulled WordPress Themesfree download udemy...

Geology of the San Andreas Fault Fall 2021

Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 29200 Thousand Palms Canyon Road, Thousand Palms, CA 92236

California is a state defined by plate tectonics, motion, continental drift, and subduction zones.

Penguins 1 - Session 2 - Mecca, CA 2021

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:45 AM

Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA

Description This is a tentative activity. Registrations will be accepted if it becomes official. Due to Covid 19 a parent or guardian is required to be in the water with participant. For children...

Niland, CA
ABOUT

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

