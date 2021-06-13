Events on the Superior calendar

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Superior area:

June 2021 Fitness Challenge Superior, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 E 10th St, Superior, NE

Are you struggling to stick with a fitness routine? We promise, you are not alone! Join us for a 30 Day fitness challenge! Build your own program and enjoy the support from other participants...

Campground Christmas Webber, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2446 250 Rd, Webber, KS

Campground Christmas. Decorate your campsite in yuletide theme, register for the contest, and possibly win a prize! Or just come out and view the decorated campsites! Prizes are awarded Sunday...

2nd Annual Golf Tournament Superior, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Join us for the 2nd Annual Golf Tournament hosted by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department. A four man scramble lasting 18 holes. Entry fee will be $160 per team.

Courtland Arts Camp Courtland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:31 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Courtland, KS

Courtland Arts Camp 2021 Who: Kids who have completed Kindergarten up to those who have completed 5th grade. We will accept the first 50 kids who register. Where: The Courtland Arts Center, 421...

KSDS Assistance Dogs Mankato, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 214 N High St, Mankato, KS

KSDS began as Kansas Specialty Dog Service and was incorporated as a non-profit with assistance from the State of Kansas Department of Rehabilitation Services and additional support from...