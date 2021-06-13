Cancel
Superior, NE

Events on the Superior calendar

Superior News Alert
 7 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Superior area:

June 2021 Fitness Challenge

Superior, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 E 10th St, Superior, NE

Are you struggling to stick with a fitness routine? We promise, you are not alone! Join us for a 30 Day fitness challenge! Build your own program and enjoy the support from other participants...

Campground Christmas

Webber, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2446 250 Rd, Webber, KS

Campground Christmas. Decorate your campsite in yuletide theme, register for the contest, and possibly win a prize! Or just come out and view the decorated campsites! Prizes are awarded Sunday...

2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Superior, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Join us for the 2nd Annual Golf Tournament hosted by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department. A four man scramble lasting 18 holes. Entry fee will be $160 per team.

Courtland Arts Camp

Courtland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:31 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Courtland, KS

Courtland Arts Camp 2021 Who: Kids who have completed Kindergarten up to those who have completed 5th grade. We will accept the first 50 kids who register. Where: The Courtland Arts Center, 421...

KSDS Assistance Dogs

Mankato, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 214 N High St, Mankato, KS

KSDS began as Kansas Specialty Dog Service and was incorporated as a non-profit with assistance from the State of Kansas Department of Rehabilitation Services and additional support from...

Superior News Alert

ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

