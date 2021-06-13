Boron calendar: Events coming up

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

Mission Prep Varsity Football @ Desert Edwards, Edwards AFB, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1575 Payne Ave, Edwards, CA

The Desert (Edwards AFB, CA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo, CA) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

*SUSPENDED (for now :)* Strata Sports Center Walk Club. Come one come all! California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 10350 Heather Ave, California City, CA

Due to Covid-19 precautions, this activity has been suspended until further notice. Check back often for updates. :) Come to the Indoor Walk Club being held every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10...

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION Helendale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen ShebaBeing a dancer can be hard at times like this with coronavirus around, it’s...

Mastering Project Management California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This Oxford Mastering Project Management training seminar demonstrates the practice of project management hard and soft skills. It provides a range of tools and techniques that project managers...