Boron, CA

Boron calendar: Events coming up

Boron Today
Boron Today
 7 days ago

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

Mission Prep Varsity Football @ Desert

Edwards, Edwards AFB, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1575 Payne Ave, Edwards, CA

The Desert (Edwards AFB, CA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo, CA) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS

Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

*SUSPENDED (for now :)* Strata Sports Center Walk Club. Come one come all!

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 10350 Heather Ave, California City, CA

Due to Covid-19 precautions, this activity has been suspended until further notice. Check back often for updates. :) Come to the Indoor Walk Club being held every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10...

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION

Helendale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen ShebaBeing a dancer can be hard at times like this with coronavirus around, it’s...

Mastering Project Management

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This Oxford Mastering Project Management training seminar demonstrates the practice of project management hard and soft skills. It provides a range of tools and techniques that project managers...

Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

