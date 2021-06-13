Boron calendar: Events coming up
(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Boron area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1575 Payne Ave, Edwards, CA
The Desert (Edwards AFB, CA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo, CA) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342
Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Address: 10350 Heather Ave, California City, CA
Due to Covid-19 precautions, this activity has been suspended until further notice. Check back often for updates. :) Come to the Indoor Walk Club being held every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 10...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Beginner ballet for all ages online right from your home with professional dance teacher and agency owner Queen ShebaBeing a dancer can be hard at times like this with coronavirus around, it’s...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
This Oxford Mastering Project Management training seminar demonstrates the practice of project management hard and soft skills. It provides a range of tools and techniques that project managers...