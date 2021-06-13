Cancel
Technology

Turks Enraged as Ancestry.com Reveals the Truth: Most of Them Are Greeks

By Robert Spencer
drrichswier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish DNA Project, an online endeavor to track Turkish genetics, is enraged at the popular genealogy site Ancestry.com and has called for it to be boycotted for stating an inconvenient truth: many, and possibly most, modern Turks are the descendants of the Greeks who once formed the overwhelming majority of the population of the land that is now Turkey. In this as in so many other instances, the truth hurts, but that doesn’t make it any less the truth.

