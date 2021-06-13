Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin events calendar

Posted by 
Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 7 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oberlin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiFVC_0aT3ct7R00

Southern Fryed

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Southern Fryed at Lighthouse Marina, N Highway 83 (Hugh Butler Lake), McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnxcE_0aT3ct7R00

Parents Night Out

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Parents! It's time for a night for you! Drop your kids off (ages 5+) for a fun night of martial arts, pizza and super heros! Costumes are encouraged!! Cost: $40 (siblings $20) $10 discount for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoH1W_0aT3ct7R00

Wyatt Nations In Concert!

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

Wyatt Nations In Concert! at McCook Fairgrounds, McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 03:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc80d_0aT3ct7R00

Grand Oberlin Opry

Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Morgan Dr, Oberlin, KS

The Grand Oberlin Opry is held each 4th Friday with a night of musical, comedy and variety entertainment. Classic country music, and Classic old time rock and roll. Guest entertainers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uh81_0aT3ct7R00

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon takes place June 26, 2021 in McCook, Nebraska. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
5
Followers
76
Post
145
Views
ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Oberlin, KS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Time Rock And Roll#Ne Southern Fryed#W 4th St#Ne Wyatt Nations#Sun Jun 27 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...