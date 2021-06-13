Oberlin events calendar

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oberlin:

Southern Fryed McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Parents Night Out McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Parents! It's time for a night for you! Drop your kids off (ages 5+) for a fun night of martial arts, pizza and super heros! Costumes are encouraged!! Cost: $40 (siblings $20) $10 discount for...

Wyatt Nations In Concert! McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

Wyatt Nations In Concert! at McCook Fairgrounds, McCook, NE, US 69001, Mccook on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 03:30 pm

Grand Oberlin Opry Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Morgan Dr, Oberlin, KS

The Grand Oberlin Opry is held each 4th Friday with a night of musical, comedy and variety entertainment. Classic country music, and Classic old time rock and roll. Guest entertainers.

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Michelle's Tri Sprint Triathlon takes place June 26, 2021 in McCook, Nebraska. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread