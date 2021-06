The fourth and final day of E3 2021 has arrived, and we’re hoping that Nintendo will close out the digital event with an exciting showcase of new games for the Switch. The Nintendo Direct begins Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, and according to the company, we can expect to receive “roughly 40 minutes of information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.” In other words, it’s unlikely that we’ll get any news about the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro during this live stream, but maybe Nintendo just wants to surprise us. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro...