Wrangell, AK

Wrangell events coming up

Wrangell Journal
 7 days ago

(WRANGELL, AK) Wrangell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wrangell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdvqz_0aT3ckQ800

Bearfest Marathon

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

This is a multi day festival celebrating the bears of Alaska. The festival ends on Sunday with a 5K, 1/2 and full marathon along a beautiful course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUmng_0aT3ckQ800

Build A Robot Arm!

Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Build A Working/Grabbing Robot Arm Instructor Chris Weiss Register Required at www.psglib.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qtgm_0aT3ckQ800

Wrangell Community Market

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI3kF_0aT3ckQ800

ADULT PROM 2021!

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: Ishiyama Dr, Wrangell, AK

KSTK will host this year's ADULT PROM at the Muskeg Meadow's Golf Course! This outdoor event offers up an opportunity for folks to celebrate spring with dancing, food, adult bevies and epic views...

2021 TAX FREE DAY

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

On January 26, 2021, the Borough Assembly Approved Saturday, May 1, 2021 & Saturday, October 2, 2021 as the 2021 Tax Free Days.

ABOUT

With Wrangell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

