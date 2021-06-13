Wrangell events coming up

(WRANGELL, AK) Wrangell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wrangell:

Bearfest Marathon Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

This is a multi day festival celebrating the bears of Alaska. The festival ends on Sunday with a 5K, 1/2 and full marathon along a beautiful course.

Build A Robot Arm! Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Build A Working/Grabbing Robot Arm Instructor Chris Weiss Register Required at www.psglib.org

Wrangell Community Market Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

ADULT PROM 2021! Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: Ishiyama Dr, Wrangell, AK

KSTK will host this year's ADULT PROM at the Muskeg Meadow's Golf Course! This outdoor event offers up an opportunity for folks to celebrate spring with dancing, food, adult bevies and epic views...

2021 TAX FREE DAY Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

On January 26, 2021, the Borough Assembly Approved Saturday, May 1, 2021 & Saturday, October 2, 2021 as the 2021 Tax Free Days.