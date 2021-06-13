Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, KS

Live events on the horizon in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse Times
Syracuse Times
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, KS) Syracuse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zoUD_0aT3ce7m00

CNA COURSE #53504 Public Enrollments Accepted - Tribune, KS 2021

Tribune, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:59 PM

1) THIS COURSE IS FOR BOTH CLINICALS AND CLASSROOM IN COMBINATION. 2) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLINICALS AT THIS LOCATION. 3) DO NOT ENROLL IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND CLASSROOM COURSE DATES AS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2UcQ_0aT3ce7m00

Grant County Home Products Dinner

Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 W Patterson Ave, Ulysses, KS

Enjoy a dinner of locally grown and prepared foods along with an evening of entertainment. Menu consists of BBQ Beef, Scalloped Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Candied Squash, Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4003dz_0aT3ce7m00

CL (CO-OP) Varsity Baseball @ Holly

Holly, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:45 PM

The Holly (CO) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. County Line [Wiley/McClave] (Wiley, CO) on Tuesday, May 18 @ 6p.

Learn More
Syracuse Times

Syracuse Times

Syracuse, KS
5
Followers
65
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Ulysses, KS
City
Home, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bbq Beef#Scalloped Potatoes#County Line Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related