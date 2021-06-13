Cancel
Obituaries

James Crawford obituary

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1996, the UN international law commission asked James Crawford to codify the rules on the wrongdoings of states. Half a century after its initiation, the project was mired in controversy, with failure in the air. Five years later, in 2001, he delivered a final text, the ILC Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, along with a commentary in his crisp and concise prose. These articles and commentary are among the most significant texts in modern international law, cited daily by courts and tribunals, practitioners and scholars.

