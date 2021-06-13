James Crawford obituary

In browsing the English State Papers in the National Archives at Kew or the State Papers Online database, one of the most common types of documents you will encounter are petitions to the crown. Within this subset of records, there are thousands of petitions submitted to the monarch on behalf of criminals. Most begged for pardons, but requests could also be for better accommodation, prison transfers, family visitation, or waived fees. One of the many fascinating aspects of these petitions is that between 1660 and 1702, at least 160 of these petitions came from women.[1] Female criminals could petition for themselves, or wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters wrote on behalf of an imprisoned male relative. Women petitioned against all types of crime, from debt and theft to murder and treason. Most interestingly, these women came from all social backgrounds — from duchesses to bricklayers’ wives — providing a fascinating insight into shared cultural expectations of early modern women.