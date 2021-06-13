Live events Cordova — what’s coming up

(CORDOVA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Cordova calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cordova:

Net Loft virtual handcrafting Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

Knit & Lit Book Club Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Join others for book discussions, knitting and other handicrafts via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Anna Hernandez at anna@cordovalibrary.org.

Pajama read along Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

The Cordova Public Library hosts a digital “read along” with Anna Hernandez starting at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week on Instagram @cordovapubliclibraryreads. Content is geared towards...

Moms, Pops & Tots Storytime Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Native Village of Eyak hosts story time each week at 10 a.m. Thursdays via Teams. Register in advance to receive the Zoom invite where you and your child can listen to a story and then share your...