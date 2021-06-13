Bowman calendar: Coming events

(BOWMAN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Bowman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bowman area:

Burgers in the Park with Bowman Rotary Club Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 14420 86th Street SW, Bowman, ND 58623, 1 Mile East of Bowman on, US-12, Bowman, ND

Join us at Bowman City Park on June 17 from 5-7 pm for an amazing burger meal. Bowman Rotary will be cooking and serving the meal and receiving all proceeds! So come on out and support them as...

ND High School Rodeo Finals Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

It's not summer in Bowman without the North Dakota High School Rodeo Finals. So saddle up, because this action-packed event won't disappoint June 9-13, 2021. The rodeo weekend is packed with...

Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

2021 Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo.. Open to all NHSRA members.

Center of the Nation Day 5 Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND

Time Limit: None. We have a no runner left behind policy, and we happily stay until the final finisher crosses the line. Walkers are always welcome!

Movie Night in the Park - New England New England, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND

Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time