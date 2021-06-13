Bowman calendar: Coming events
(BOWMAN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Bowman calendar.
These events are coming up in the Bowman area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 14420 86th Street SW, Bowman, ND 58623, 1 Mile East of Bowman on, US-12, Bowman, ND
Join us at Bowman City Park on June 17 from 5-7 pm for an amazing burger meal. Bowman Rotary will be cooking and serving the meal and receiving all proceeds! So come on out and support them as...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND
It's not summer in Bowman without the North Dakota High School Rodeo Finals. So saddle up, because this action-packed event won't disappoint June 9-13, 2021. The rodeo weekend is packed with...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND
2021 Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo.. Open to all NHSRA members.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND
Time Limit: None. We have a no runner left behind policy, and we happily stay until the final finisher crosses the line. Walkers are always welcome!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND
Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time