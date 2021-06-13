Cancel
Stratford, TX

Coming soon: Stratford events

Stratford Times
 7 days ago

(STRATFORD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

World Championship Mud Volleyball Tournament

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Like to play in the mud? Join teams from all across the Texas Panhandle and beyond as they descend on Dumas, Texas to take part in the annual Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce 4th of July...

Moore County Health Foundation The Harvest 2021

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 839 N Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Harvest Celebration uses money raised to help purchase ambulances, surgical and diagnostic equipment and other things that benefit Moore County residents. There will be food, live musical...

Willis Dance Hall - Dumas, Texas

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Dance event in Dumas, TX by Estrategia Norteña on Saturday, September 11 2021

Bend & Brew

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 E 7th St, Dumas, TX

Beginner Friendly! FREE! Must bring your own mat. Yoga with a twist! Held in the Hoppy Place at Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. Instructor: Julie Cruz

Medalist Tour: West 416

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 11352 Schuman Rd, Dumas, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

