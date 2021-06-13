Cancel
TV Series

Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All

By Jessica Rawden
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a few network stragglers that haven’t aired their finales for the 2020-2021 TV season yet (I’m looking at you The Blacklist), a big chunk of the primetime programs have already wrapped for the season. This also means that the networks have generally made most of the decisions related to what shows are cancelled and what shows are renewed heading into next year. Unfortunately, one show that was previously going to be shifted to Peacock may now be cancelled instead: Clarice.

IN THIS ARTICLE
