Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All

It's a bit jarring for fans of a show whenever the time it's supposed to air is changed mid-season, or it's moved to an entirely different night. That happened with Ghost Hunters in the first season when new episodes of our show played back to back and then took a few weeks off for whatever reason. While many would argue that with a litany of streaming options and people deciding when they want to watch new episodes of their favorite shows, that doesn't matter. But that hasn't stopped fans of The Blacklist from wondering when the next episode is playing.