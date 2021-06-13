Buras events coming up

(BURAS, LA) Buras has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buras area:

Partner Poses & Acro Yoga FUN | Beginners Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Join us for beach yoga on the beautiful beaches of Grand Isle! This class is open to All Levels. * DONATION BASED CLASS* **WILL BE A VINYASA FLOW . WITH MODIFICATION IF NEEDED. ...

SUP with ya PUP! Grand Isle Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Taking your dog out stand-up paddle boarding with you can be an awesome outdoor adventure for both you and your pup. Location : Grand Isle Time: starting at 9am ( 2 Hour play time) This class is...

Artie’s Sports Bar Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Sports Bar right on the Gulf Coast with the best variety band performing songs for music lovers, both young and old. SUPERSOAKERS will soak your party through and through with great sounds from...

Grand Isle Migratory Bird Festival Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

The annual Grand Isle Migratory Bird Celebration throughout the town of Grand Isle.Activities include: Kayak tours of nesting birds, boat tours of

Water Ways Exhibition Grand Opening Grand Isle, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 3811 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA

We will be having our grand opening of the exhibit on Saturday, July 10th at 10am. It is free to the public. Stay tuned for events which will be held on this day!