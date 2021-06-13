Cancel
Elkhart, KS

What’s up Elkhart: Local events calendar

Elkhart Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) Live events are lining up on the Elkhart calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkhart area:

CHURCH FAMILY DAY AT THE PARK

Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 1039 W City Limits St, Hugoton, KS

We will gather at the city park following the Sunday morning service. We will provide hamburgers and hotdogs, chips and bottle water. If you would like to bring something else to share, please...

Dolittle Crafterwork

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Join us to craft, make something fun for your home or office and watch a movie.

Texas County Free Fair

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 211 S Sunset Ln, Guymon, OK

Pride of Texas carnival, exhibits, square dances, antique tractor pull, concessions, horse shows, and much more. It's the best of rural Oklahoma life!

Morning Worship Service

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us every Sunday morning for music, prayer, a sermon, and fellowship as we worship together in community!

Wild Like the Animals

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Do YOU have what it takes to hold the Crown of the Jungle?

