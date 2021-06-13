Burwell events coming soon

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Burwell calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burwell:

NEF 2-Day Quickbooks Training in ORD Nebraska- QB Expert Jacob Maloushek Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE

2-Day Quickbook Training in - Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and others. June 22-23, . NEF CARES offers this special price. About this event Date and Time Tue, June 22, 2021, 8:30 -4:30pm &–Wed...

Summer Reading Name That Mammal Burwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 G St, Burwell, NE

Learn to identify Nebraska Mammals by their pelts, tracks, and scat. Examples on loan from Nebraska Game & Parks. Our Summer Reading Program is for K-6 kids, but all are welcome to attend Events...

Beginning Entomology Workshop Ages 8+ Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE

June 21 - 25 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. $40 15 Spots Available 2021 Live Insects: Rare Purple Ivory Millipede, Desert Ironclad Beetles, Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches Class Schedule June 21- What is...

Robotics Camp: Ages 8-10 Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE

Robotics Camp for ages 8-10 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 7, 12, 14, 19, 21 $45 Registration Fee Only 7 Spots Available This camp will introduce kids to robotics using the Sphero Bolt robot. Kids will...

Plausible Defense Training Solutions at Loup Valley Fitness Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 S 15th St, Ord, NE

This course will cover: Understanding the Sudden Stress Syndrome, Basic hand strikes, Basic kicks, Escapes from choke holds, Understanding situational awareness, Managing fear and stress during...