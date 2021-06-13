Burwell events coming soon
(BURWELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Burwell calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burwell:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE
2-Day Quickbook Training in - Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and others. June 22-23, . NEF CARES offers this special price. About this event Date and Time Tue, June 22, 2021, 8:30 -4:30pm &–Wed...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 217 G St, Burwell, NE
Learn to identify Nebraska Mammals by their pelts, tracks, and scat. Examples on loan from Nebraska Game & Parks. Our Summer Reading Program is for K-6 kids, but all are welcome to attend Events...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE
June 21 - 25 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. $40 15 Spots Available 2021 Live Insects: Rare Purple Ivory Millipede, Desert Ironclad Beetles, Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches Class Schedule June 21- What is...
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1514 K St, Ord, NE
Robotics Camp for ages 8-10 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 7, 12, 14, 19, 21 $45 Registration Fee Only 7 Spots Available This camp will introduce kids to robotics using the Sphero Bolt robot. Kids will...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 312 S 15th St, Ord, NE
This course will cover: Understanding the Sudden Stress Syndrome, Basic hand strikes, Basic kicks, Escapes from choke holds, Understanding situational awareness, Managing fear and stress during...