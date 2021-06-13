Fairplay events coming soon

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairplay area:

2021 Park County Junior Livestock Auction Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 880 Bogue St, Fairplay, CO

The Park County Junior Livestock Auction will be held live and online Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at 3:00pm in the Livestock Barn at the Park Fairgrounds in Fairplay, Colorado. Buyer registration...

Last Call 50 Miler Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO

Do you remember the last dance at Prom? Nervous looks around, everyone hoping to be picked to awkwardly dance to Time After Time or Stairway To Heaven. We choose you, you uncoordinated runner you...

CAMPING RESERVATION for Silverheels 100-Mile/Last Call 50-Mile Fairplay, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO 80440

Camping Reservations for the Silverheels 100 & last Call 50-Mile Endurance Runs.

World Championship Pack Burro Race Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Description: 1st Leg of the Triple Crown of pack burro races. 29-mile course over rough terrain and elevation gain to the 13,185 ft summit of Mosquito Pass. Also a Short course (15 miles). Both...

Father's Day Family Club Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO

For kids ages 5-12 and their dad, grandpa, uncle or family friend. Join us on a quest to find the dragon that has been terrorizing the town of Fairplay! It will be a perilous journey with many...