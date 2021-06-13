Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay events coming soon

Posted by 
Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 7 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairplay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5k4I_0aT3bjZc00

2021 Park County Junior Livestock Auction

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 880 Bogue St, Fairplay, CO

The Park County Junior Livestock Auction will be held live and online Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at 3:00pm in the Livestock Barn at the Park Fairgrounds in Fairplay, Colorado. Buyer registration...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enZ77_0aT3bjZc00

Last Call 50 Miler

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO

Do you remember the last dance at Prom? Nervous looks around, everyone hoping to be picked to awkwardly dance to Time After Time or Stairway To Heaven. We choose you, you uncoordinated runner you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phc9S_0aT3bjZc00

CAMPING RESERVATION for Silverheels 100-Mile/Last Call 50-Mile

Fairplay, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO 80440

Camping Reservations for the Silverheels 100 & last Call 50-Mile Endurance Runs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmeEd_0aT3bjZc00

World Championship Pack Burro Race

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Description: 1st Leg of the Triple Crown of pack burro races. 29-mile course over rough terrain and elevation gain to the 13,185 ft summit of Mosquito Pass. Also a Short course (15 miles). Both...

Learn More

Father's Day Family Club

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1190 Bullet Rd, Fairplay, CO

For kids ages 5-12 and their dad, grandpa, uncle or family friend. Join us on a quest to find the dragon that has been terrorizing the town of Fairplay! It will be a perilous journey with many...

Learn More
Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay, CO
3
Followers
85
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fairplay, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fairplay, COPosted by
Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay calendar: What's coming up

1. CPRA Rodeos; 2. Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp - South Park FC; 3. Church Retreat (aka Camping Trip) — Church of the Advent; 4. Royalty - Park County Fair; 5. NHF & ACA 14er Edition: Hike Mt Sherman with Always Choose Adventures;
Fairplay, COPosted by
Fairplay News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fairplay

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairplay: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,400-$1,600/Wk + $2.5k Sign-On; 2. Dental Hygienist RDH; 3. Sales; 4. General Manager Restaurant; 5. Construction Superintendent; 6. Branch Manager; 7. Maintenance Technician; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. PROJECT GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEER; 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from home;