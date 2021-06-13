Live events coming up in Stamford

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

Hay Days Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 27696 NY-23, Stamford, NY

📣 You're invited! 📣 Join us on June 18 from 9am to 6pm for Hay Days! You'll be able to watch live demos, test and take an in-depth look at our Massey Ferguson tractors and hay equipment. The...

Uptown Ladies Day Presented By MK & VonnieB Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

Please read this in its ENTIRETY: Calling ALL LADIES!! (and their other halves) This day is for YOU! °THURSDAY 7/22/21 Women's focused track day(with mens NOVICE group) This event is not...

Sweet Megg at Bull and Garland Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 760 Main St, Hobart, NY

Sweet Megg will perform a blend of her original songs, classic country, and early jazz... Americana.

Hill People's Comedy Fest Stamford, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 76 Main Street, Stamford, NY 12167

Comedy returns to the Catskills with a full line-up of stand-up, improv, sketch, and a free community workshop at the Carriage House.

NY2W Track Day Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

New York 2 Wheelers Back at it Again! Private Track Day