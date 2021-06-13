Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Live events coming up in Stamford

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 7 days ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItT5K_0aT3bigt00

Hay Days

Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 27696 NY-23, Stamford, NY

📣 You're invited! 📣 Join us on June 18 from 9am to 6pm for Hay Days! You'll be able to watch live demos, test and take an in-depth look at our Massey Ferguson tractors and hay equipment. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRvsM_0aT3bigt00

Uptown Ladies Day Presented By MK & VonnieB

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

Please read this in its ENTIRETY: Calling ALL LADIES!! (and their other halves) This day is for YOU! °THURSDAY 7/22/21 Women's focused track day(with mens NOVICE group) This event is not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXrwL_0aT3bigt00

Sweet Megg at Bull and Garland

Hobart, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 760 Main St, Hobart, NY

Sweet Megg will perform a blend of her original songs, classic country, and early jazz... Americana.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6hoL_0aT3bigt00

Hill People's Comedy Fest

Stamford, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 76 Main Street, Stamford, NY 12167

Comedy returns to the Catskills with a full line-up of stand-up, improv, sketch, and a free community workshop at the Carriage House.

Learn More

NY2W Track Day

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

New York 2 Wheelers Back at it Again! Private Track Day

Learn More
Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
9
Followers
84
Post
441
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hobart, NY
Stamford, NY
Government
City
Jefferson, NY
City
Stamford, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Catskills#Track Day#Carriage House#Hay Days#Mens Novice#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Stamford, NYPosted by
Stamford Post

Check out these homes on the Stamford market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Built in the 1820's this charming farmhouse has all the character you are looking for in a country home. Two bedrooms (potential 3 bedroom)