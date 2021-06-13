Cancel
Navajo, NM

Live events coming up in Navajo

Navajo News Beat
 7 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK8fG_0aT3bhoA00

2021 Summer Session Trail Ride

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: Window Rock, AZ

The 24th Navajo Nation Council will be conducting a trail ride to commence the 2021 Summer Council Session in July 19-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcQ4t_0aT3bhoA00

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bcGf_0aT3bhoA00

Mentor Me Ministries boy’s event

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

FORT DEFIANCE – Mentor Me Ministries invites area churches to a fatherless boys event on Saturday, June 19, in Fort Defiance. The event will include games, music, food, and gifts. Upon completion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xe8ks_0aT3bhoA00

Men's Breakfast

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Actual Meeting Time: 8:00AM Men's Breakfast looks a little different with restaurants not being able to be open. Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if someone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VebBg_0aT3bhoA00

God's Living Water Chalk Talks

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Bring a friend, family, all ages to SEE, HEAR and EXPERIENCE God's Living Word as a blank, gray canvas transforms into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. Dwight & family sing beautifully and...

ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

