Top clicks this week on Abnormal Returns

(CNN) — Specifics about former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep secret the support from his White House for overturning his loss of the 2020 election were revealed in late-night court filings that detail more than 700 pages of handwritten notes, draft documents and daily logs his top advisers kept related to January 6.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, making it available to 28 million children in the United States. The FDA's move comes several days after its advisory committee voted 17-0, with one abstention, in favor of recommending the vaccine...
(CNN) — The University of Florida told three professors hired to testify as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state of Florida that they cannot participate. The University of Florida told the professors "that they were not authorized to serve as experts on behalf of Plaintiffs in...
President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.
The Biden administration announced Saturday it struck a deal with the European Union (EU) to ease some tariffs on steel and aluminum that were enacted amid trade tensions during the Trump administration. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in prepared remarks that the U.S. had "reached an historic agreement with the...
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia. The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing...
Comments / 0