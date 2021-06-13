Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, GA

Live events Edison — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Edison Post
Edison Post
 7 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Edison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Edison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OASU8_0aT3bf2i00

GA Medicaid | Mobile Diaper Day

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 319 E Lee St, Dawson, GA

GA Medicaid | Mobile Diaper Day is on Facebook. To connect with GA Medicaid | Mobile Diaper Day, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMQth_0aT3bf2i00

Competitive Marksman

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Sherman Rd, Blakely, GA

Class designed to enhance skills needed for high performance at precision rifle events.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SI3Pw_0aT3bf2i00

DCC Trivia Night - Battle of the Brains!

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 581 Graves Station Rd SW, Dawson, GA

Join us for Socially Distanced Trivia Night. $10 Per Person. Table up to four. All ages Welcome!! Cash Bar. Wings & Snacks Provided.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OBz2_0aT3bf2i00

Club Steppers!!

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Young Breezy Baby Performing Live!! All 2021 Graduates Come Tuen up with Young Breezy Baby!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2WrQ_0aT3bf2i00

Shellman Kickoff Event Move It Monday 1 Mile Walk

Shellman, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Join us as we kick off the Move It Monday Campaign in Shellman, Georgia. The event is free. No registration is required. Bring the whole family! #MoveItMondayRandolph

Learn More
Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
13
Followers
79
Post
630
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blakely, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Edison, GA
City
Dawson, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mobile#Ga Ga Medicaid#Wings Snacks Provided#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...