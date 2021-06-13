Garrison calendar: Coming events

(GARRISON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Garrison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garrison:

Christmas in July — CCM Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

This week of camp includes all the activities that one would want at camp. However, the added "fun" bonus, is that all ages during this week will have an added emphasis focused upon the birth of...

Church Campout Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1252A 41st Ave NW, Garrison, ND

Anyone is welcome to join us for the annual Cornerstone Church Campout at Fort Stevenson State Park! Spend the weekend around the campfire, at pot lucks, playing games, and cap it off with a...

Community Faith Walk Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

Join us following our Summer Sunday Service & Meal as we walk with Jesus through his life! The Faith Walk is a dramatic depiction of the earthly life and ministry of Jesus Christ, Son of God and...

Hide Away Bay 5K 2021 Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Hide Away Bay 5K takes place June 26, 2021 in Garrison, North Dakota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

