Ritzville events coming soon

(RITZVILLE, WA) Ritzville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ritzville:

Mighty Man Camp 2021 Othello, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6762 Washington 262, Othello, WA 99344

Mighty Man Camp 2021 @ Potholes State Park in Othello Washington to camp.

Comics, Toys, Cards & Collectibles Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Another large offering mostly consisting of one lifetime collection. This auction will be the first of a couple (or few) with material from the estate of Ted Mays, Gecko Books & Comics, Honolulu...

TOR Warden Golf Tournament Warden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 10400 Sagehill Rd SE, Warden, WA

TOR Warden Golf Tournament at Sage Hills Golf Course and RV Resort, Connell, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 10:00 am

Pioneer Days Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Every year on the 3rd weekend in July, folks of all ages are invited to Davenport to enjoy a community celebration featuring various events, a parade, arts and crafts, classic car show, food...