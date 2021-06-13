Cancel
Ritzville, WA

Ritzville events coming soon

Ritzville Journal
Ritzville Journal
 7 days ago

(RITZVILLE, WA) Ritzville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ritzville:

Mighty Man Camp 2021

Othello, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6762 Washington 262, Othello, WA 99344

Mighty Man Camp 2021 @ Potholes State Park in Othello Washington to camp.

Comics, Toys, Cards & Collectibles

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Another large offering mostly consisting of one lifetime collection. This auction will be the first of a couple (or few) with material from the estate of Ted Mays, Gecko Books & Comics, Honolulu...

TOR Warden Golf Tournament

Warden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 10400 Sagehill Rd SE, Warden, WA

TOR Warden Golf Tournament at Sage Hills Golf Course and RV Resort, Connell, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 10:00 am

Pioneer Days

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Every year on the 3rd weekend in July, folks of all ages are invited to Davenport to enjoy a community celebration featuring various events, a parade, arts and crafts, classic car show, food...

ABOUT

With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

