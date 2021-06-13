What’s up Byers: Local events calendar

(BYERS, CO) Byers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Byers:

Paddock Open 24 Hours Thursday Night Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Gates open at 7:00 pm. Overnight use of the paddock/camping/RV/Carport areas will be allowed.

Available for Rental Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

SHS INIDIANS BASKETBALL SKILLS CAMP (3rd—5th Grade) - Strasburg, CO 2021 Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2100 Wagner St, Strasburg, CO

Participants will work one-on-one with the SHS coaches and players to help them improve their basketball skills, including but not limited to dribbling, passing, shooting, playing defense and...

Kelver Library Grand Opening Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 585 S Main St, Byers, CO

Let’s celebrate the new and long-awaited library for the Byers community! Bring the whole family for a grand opening party for Kelver Library on Friday, July 2, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, 585 S. Main Street...

Porsche Club of America Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

No admission charge for spectators at this event. This event is a “DE”, a Drivers Education event. For more information about DE’s go HERE To register for a PCA event visit their Registration Page