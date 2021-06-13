Thrive Metropolitan Community Church, a church that welcomes all

Doors open for all. That's the foundation of one Tallahassee church.

In a small plaza off Apalachee Parkway, a chorus of Believers fill the room as they worship God.

For Pastor of Thrive Metropolitan Community Church Christy Temples, this place is unique compared to other churches she's experienced.

"At a very young age, I had started working with the children's church," said Pastor Temples. "And then I taught Sunday school and then I became a youth pastor. I was a worship leader for a while, so I handled all the music and then I came out and when I came out that church turned their back on me."

Pastor Temples said her experience is common.

The LGBTQ plus members of Thrive also weren't accepted by traditional churches.

In 1992, Thrive, known as Gentle Shepard at the time, opened its doors.

It follows the Metropolitan Community theology, one that opens its doors to all walks of life.

"I needed to find that community of people who were like me but who also knew Holy wasn't going to just throw them to the side because they were different," said Thrive MCC vocalist Livette Nazario.

For members of this church, coming to terms with one's sexuality while feeling loved and accepted by God is a long journey.

"I had to know that I felt peace with God. I lived on a lake," said Thrive MCC treasurer Marcy MacDonell. "I went out and sat on the dock, talked to God. And this major peace came over me and it's never left me. I haven't doubted for a minute that God loved me just the way I am."

Pastor Temples encourages members to understand if they've been rejected.

"Those were people that did that...that wasn't God," said Temples.

"If you have a family that's not accepting, you have Thrive here," said Thrive MCC member Derek Cordero. "And we're all welcoming and we would love to have you!"

Thrive MCC is located at 2720 Apalachee Parkway.

If you're interested in attending their service, it starts at 11 a.m on Sundays.

If you don't feel comfortable going in-person, you can watch through live stream on their Facebook Group page: Thrive MCC.

Other welcoming churches in Tallahassee are:

