Ackley, IA

Events on the Ackley calendar

Ackley Post
 7 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ackley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyS9i_0aT3bYoV00

June Meeting

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 8th Ave, Ackley, IA

June Meeting at Ackley Recreation Club. (Ackley Country Club), 902 8th Ave, Ackley, IA, US 50601, Ackley, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138S1R_0aT3bYoV00

Golden Hour - For Ladies Only

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 28182 Birch Ave, Ackley, IA

Join us for Golden Hour Ladies ages 18 and up. It is held every third Tuesday of the Month. We are currently studying, "Bad Girls of the Bible" by Liz Curtis Higgs. After the Bible Study there is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALYsD_0aT3bYoV00

Big Marsh Sporting Clay Shoot

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 33505 Birch Ave, Ackley, IA

Big Marsh Sporting Clay ShootCrockett Ridge Clays10:00 AM - 2:00 PMContact(s)Big Marsh IA0047@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTTPt_0aT3bYoV00

Online Auctions

Aplington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

View ALLIS-CHALMERS 180 Online Auctions In Aplington, Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrzzv_0aT3bYoV00

Teaser ROCKS Crazy Acres Campground!

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2255 30th St, Ackley, IA

TEASER is Rocking out at Crazy Acres Campground in Ackley! Great place to party - BYOB, by the way!

Ackley, IA
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

