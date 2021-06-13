Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

What’s up Bridgeport: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 7 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbc3n_0aT3bW3300

Crafting 2nd use De-Stash SALE

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Steph’s Studio creative corner is having a crafting de-stash second use SALE! A limited number of tables will be available to sell from. Event will take place Saturday July 17 9:30 - 5:30. Set up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DP66i_0aT3bW3300

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10012 Rd 75, Bayard, NE

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days starts Friday night with the opening ceremonies. Following the opening ceremonies is the "kidnapping" of this year's victim. Valley Bank's annual pork loin BBQ follows...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfS3B_0aT3bW3300

VOLUNTEER - Zach Williams Drive-In / Alliance, NE

Alliance, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2617 County Road 57, Alliance, NE 69301

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dowkq_0aT3bW3300

Annual Tree & Wreath Festival

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance, NE

Make plans to attend the week long Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Festival at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. This year's festival will be featuring approximately (65) two-foot trees and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYDss_0aT3bW3300

Changes in Conservation Programs: How to Make Habitat Work for You!

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

**This event is in Mountain Time. Do you want to maximize your habitat benefit in your conservation programs? We are here to HELP! Come to our Pheasants Forever Habitat Tour on June 17th to learn...

ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

