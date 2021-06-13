What’s up Bridgeport: Local events calendar

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

Crafting 2nd use De-Stash SALE Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Steph’s Studio creative corner is having a crafting de-stash second use SALE! A limited number of tables will be available to sell from. Event will take place Saturday July 17 9:30 - 5:30. Set up...

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10012 Rd 75, Bayard, NE

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days starts Friday night with the opening ceremonies. Following the opening ceremonies is the "kidnapping" of this year's victim. Valley Bank's annual pork loin BBQ follows...

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2617 County Road 57, Alliance, NE 69301

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

Annual Tree & Wreath Festival Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance, NE

Make plans to attend the week long Annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Festival at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. This year's festival will be featuring approximately (65) two-foot trees and...

Changes in Conservation Programs: How to Make Habitat Work for You! Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

**This event is in Mountain Time. Do you want to maximize your habitat benefit in your conservation programs? We are here to HELP! Come to our Pheasants Forever Habitat Tour on June 17th to learn...