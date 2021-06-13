Live events Thornton — what’s coming up

(THORNTON, NH) Thornton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thornton:

Suspects play Pemi River Campground Thornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 2458 US-3, Thornton, NH

The Usual Suspects are back at the Pemi River Campground for our funnest gig of the year!

Safe Sitter Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing...

Disc Golf Throw Down — VISIT WATERVILLE VALLEY NEW HAMPSHIRE Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 88 Boulder Path Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Waterville Valley will host their first PDGA Disc Golf Tournament on Snow's Mountain August 28 & 29.

Sara Contois June Clinic! Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: White Winds Farm Rd, Campton, NH

Our monthly clinic series with Sara Contois is back in action! Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned competitor, in any discipline or focus, Sara can help you! Since Sara began her clinic...

things to do in campton, nh Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

New Hampshire (NH) White Mountains. "The first bridge at this location was built in 1829 at a cost of $1,000. Eventful provides the most popular Campton events, concerts, movies, comedy...