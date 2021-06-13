Cancel
Thornton, NH

Live events Thornton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 7 days ago

(THORNTON, NH) Thornton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thornton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXDf7_0aT3bUHb00

Suspects play Pemi River Campground

Thornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 2458 US-3, Thornton, NH

The Usual Suspects are back at the Pemi River Campground for our funnest gig of the year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdmND_0aT3bUHb00

Safe Sitter

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZ91X_0aT3bUHb00

Disc Golf Throw Down — VISIT WATERVILLE VALLEY NEW HAMPSHIRE

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 88 Boulder Path Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Waterville Valley will host their first PDGA Disc Golf Tournament on Snow's Mountain August 28 & 29.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJTkF_0aT3bUHb00

Sara Contois June Clinic!

Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: White Winds Farm Rd, Campton, NH

Our monthly clinic series with Sara Contois is back in action! Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned competitor, in any discipline or focus, Sara can help you! Since Sara began her clinic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21y3tp_0aT3bUHb00

things to do in campton, nh

Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

New Hampshire (NH) White Mountains. "The first bridge at this location was built in 1829 at a cost of $1,000. Eventful provides the most popular Campton events, concerts, movies, comedy...

Learn More
Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

