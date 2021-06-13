Live events on the horizon in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

Warfare: Not So Civil Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3701 N Ridge Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Car and bike show and dyno day. Ten show classes. Dyno and show entry $70 Show entry $20

Memorial Service Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Susan Grace Lawson Monroe Township- Susan Lawson, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. Susan was born on January 26, 1942 in Conneaut the daughter...

Ernest T Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Ernest T at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH, US 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Jul 14 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Castaways Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5941 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

Castaways at Saybrook Township Park, 5941 Lake Rd West, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

2021 Food Bank Schedule Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3703 Station Ave, Ashtabula, OH

2021 Food Bank Schedule at G.O. Community Development Corporation, 3703 Station Ave, Ashtabula, OH, US 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Mon Jun 21 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm